Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 301,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 106,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market cap of C$18.28 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

