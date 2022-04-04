Inverse Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.86 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $313.68 or 0.00675760 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $29.40 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00285743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005295 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

