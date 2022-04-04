Invesco Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE VBF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $17.67. 26,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,399. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.07% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

