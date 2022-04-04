Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of IHIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 54,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,315. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.83. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHIT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 190,904 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

