Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,416. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

