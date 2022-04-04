Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0491 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE VMO traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 136,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

