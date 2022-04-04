Invesco Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of VKQ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 151,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

