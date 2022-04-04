Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of VPV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,513. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

