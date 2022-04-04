Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $$11.42 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 71,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,313. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

