Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Up 0.5%

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.14. 31,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 122,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

