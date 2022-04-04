Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.72. 117,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

