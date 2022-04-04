Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $$13.98 during trading on Monday. 169,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

