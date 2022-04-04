Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.71. 727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,137. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.