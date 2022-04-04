Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 4th (ALFVY, ATLKY, EPOKY, ETR, HAYPY, LGRDY, LI, PNXGF, PUK, SBGSY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 4th:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from SEK 382 to SEK 350. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from SEK 620 to SEK 560. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 236 to SEK 215. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00.

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49).

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €120.00 ($131.87) to €115.00 ($126.37). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $52.00.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23).

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84).

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €200.00 ($219.78) to €185.00 ($203.30). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from SEK 255 to SEK 230. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

