Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2022 – Capital City Bank Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

3/31/2022 – Capital City Bank Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Capital City Bank Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2022 – Capital City Bank Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/15/2022 – Capital City Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/3/2022 – Capital City Bank Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 10,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after buying an additional 139,354 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 81,802 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 78,464 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 87,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 60,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

