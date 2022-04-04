Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 4th (ALYA, ASO, AVDX, AXLA, BBAI, BCDA, BKCC, BLPH, BSVN, CACC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 4th:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) had its price target reduced by Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. from $26.00 to $19.00.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $582.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. An increase in finance charges, driven by the gradual rise in demand for auto loans, is likely to continue supporting Credit Acceptance's profitability. A rise in dealer enrolments and active dealers (despite tough competition) are expected to aid revenue growth in the quarters ahead. However, persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to higher compensation and marketing costs, are likely to keep hurting bottom-line growth. Worsening credit quality, supply chain disruptions in the automobile industry and high levels of debt remain other near-term concerns for the company, which make us apprehensive.”

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is engaged in engineering construction while providing project contracting, survey, design and consultation, industrial manufacturing, exploitation of real estate, capital operation and logistics. The Company is also engaged in scientific research, planning, survey, design, constructing, superintending, operating and equipment manufacturing. CRCC designs and constructs plateau railway, high-speed railway, expressway, bridges, tunnels and urban track transportation projects. Its businesses are divided into four major segments, namely: construction operations; survey, design and consultancy operations; manufacturing operations; and other businesses, including real estate development and logistics services that relate to its main businesses. “

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y. “

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations. The company is optimistic about Macao’s recovery as visitation continues to increase in the region. With the future easing of restrictions coupled with recovery in travel and tourism, the company anticipates generating strong positive cash flows from the region in the days ahead. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Although casinos in Macao and Las Vegas are now open, visitation is still very low in comparison to the pre-pandemic level. This along with high debt levels remains a concern to tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2022 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.”

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $148.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments is benefiting from rising demand for its solutions in the semiconductor and advanced market led by advanced electronics and industrial applications. The company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. The acquisition of Atotech is expected to impact the company’s long-term growth positively. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions is a key catalyst. However, MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. First-quarter 2022 guidance is tepid due to supply chain constraints and rising costs.”

