Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 4th (AT1, BARC, BAS, BCLI, BLIN, CLBS, CNCE, COK, EOAN, LFVN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 4th:

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €6.50 ($7.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Get Aroundtown SA alerts:

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS)

was given a €62.00 ($68.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €81.00 ($89.01) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.19) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($6.92) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €36.00 ($39.56) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €171.00 ($187.91) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €30.00 ($32.97) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.