Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 4th (BARC, BAS, BCLI, BLIN, CLBS, CNCE, COK, EOAN, LFVN, LHA)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 4th:

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €62.00 ($68.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €81.00 ($89.01) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.19) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($6.92) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €36.00 ($39.56) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €171.00 ($187.91) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €30.00 ($32.97) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.