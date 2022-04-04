Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 4th (BLK, DCP, KGFHY, LESL, LOGI, MITUY, MRPRF, NIO, OLLI, ORIC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 4th:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $808.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by a strong liquidity position, BlackRock continues with efforts to restructure the equity business. This, along with strategic acquisitions, will likely keep aiding revenue growth and help in expanding its market share and footprints globally. Steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance will likely further support the top line. Its capital deployment activities look sustainable, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher administration costs) might hurt profits to some extent. The company’s high dependence on overseas revenues is another concern.”

Get BlackRock Inc alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Oddo Bhf currently has €12.60 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PepsiCo outpaced the industry in the past year as it continued its robust revenue surprise trend for the 12th straight quarter in fourth-quarter 2021. Revenues benefited from volume growth and robust price/mix in the reported quarter. Earnings were in line with estimates and improved year over year. The company benefits from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chains, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. It also gains from the resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses. In 2022, it expects to retain the strength and momentum witnessed in 2021. However, PepsiCo witnessed margin pressures in fourth quarter 2021 driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and the negative effects of the inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs.”

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$74.00 target price on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $500.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $530.00.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.