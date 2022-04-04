Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aroundtown (AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR: AT1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/4/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €6.50 ($7.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/30/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.20 ($7.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/29/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.00 ($7.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/29/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.25 ($7.97) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/29/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.60 ($8.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/29/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.00 ($5.49) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/29/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.30 ($8.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/29/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.80 ($6.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.00 ($5.49) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/1/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €8.40 ($9.23) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/17/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.20 ($7.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €8.40 ($9.23) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/3/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €8.40 ($9.23) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/3/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.20 ($7.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €5.22 ($5.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. Aroundtown SA has a 1 year low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($7.87). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.64.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

