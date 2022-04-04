Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invitae by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 119,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,092. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitae has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

