Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IONS. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

