IoT Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $284,786.00 (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $284,786.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001873 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046790 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.