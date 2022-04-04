IoTeX Trading 6.4% Higher This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $913.18 million and approximately $42.89 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00283877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037443 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00107505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

