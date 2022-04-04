IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Up 0.2%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 251,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 180,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

Get IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 357,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 104,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.