iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $192.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $162.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $167.69.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,354,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,349,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

