iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $192.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as high as $169.27 and last traded at $162.94, with a volume of 2925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.67.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRTC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

In other news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,816,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after acquiring an additional 309,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

