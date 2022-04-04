ironSource (NYSE:IS) Trading Up 7.5%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 48,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,272,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

IS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get ironSource alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.