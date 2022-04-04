ironSource (NYSE:IS) vs. Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) Head to Head Survey

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) and ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Her Imports has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ironSource has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.6% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A ironSource N/A 9.36% 5.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Her Imports and ironSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A ironSource 0 0 15 0 3.00

ironSource has a consensus target price of $12.35, indicating a potential upside of 164.53%. Given ironSource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than Her Imports.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Her Imports and ironSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ironSource $553.47 million 8.54 $59.82 million N/A N/A

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Summary

ironSource beats Her Imports on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

