iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 526,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,727,000 after buying an additional 80,624 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000.
NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.01. 36,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $107.15.
