iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Gap Up to $46.97

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.97, but opened at $48.19. iShares India 50 ETF shares last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 752 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 599,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,249,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

