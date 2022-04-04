iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 171,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,587,257 shares.The stock last traded at $77.87 and had previously closed at $76.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,286,000 after purchasing an additional 786,109 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.