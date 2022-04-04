iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 224,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,292,908 shares.The stock last traded at $49.83 and had previously closed at $49.51.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 59,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,021,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

