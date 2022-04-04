iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,235. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78.

