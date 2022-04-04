iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 338,330 shares.The stock last traded at $160.85 and had previously closed at $158.97.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $4,123,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

