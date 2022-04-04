iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

