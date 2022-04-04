iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 58,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 5,357,943 shares.The stock last traded at $108.43 and had previously closed at $109.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,775,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

