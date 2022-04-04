iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 414,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,433,400 shares.The stock last traded at $41.08 and had previously closed at $41.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 622.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 105,515 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 414,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 114,350 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

