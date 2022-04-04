iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

