Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.30

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 168728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Itafos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$582.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.93.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

