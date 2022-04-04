Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,696. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 252.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

