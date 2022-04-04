Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $200.81

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $200.81 and last traded at $199.73, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

