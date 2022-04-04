Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Shares Down 0.3%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.36 and last traded at C$34.65. Approximately 35,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 80,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.75.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

