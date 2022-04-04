Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,390 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,852,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,223 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $68.24 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

