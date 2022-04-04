Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,165 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after buying an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after buying an additional 731,762 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 574,171 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.23.

