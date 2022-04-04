Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.59 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

