Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,595 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $307.00 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $310.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.