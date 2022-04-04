Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $385.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.54.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

