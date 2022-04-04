Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 453,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

