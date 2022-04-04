Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

SPYD opened at $44.20 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77.

